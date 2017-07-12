Conor McGregor: ‘Floyd Mayweather is Crumbling From Every Angle’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor keeps firing shots at Floyd Mayweather.

The second press conference on the McGregor-Mayweather tour took place today (July 12) in Toronto. “Notorious” shined on night two of the presser, ripping “Money’s” reading abilities and blasting Showtime.

Speaking to the media, McGregor said Showtime tried to sabotage his mic time at the first presser, but it didn’t pay off (via MMAMania.com):

“You’re looking at a young confident man here, coming in here, that fears nothing. Showtime and all these, they’re trying to set me up. They’re trying to catch me off guard, they’re trying to put me in these uncomfortable situations. But little do they know, I thrive in uncomfortable situations.”

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder then said Mayweather is struggling in many aspects of his personal life.

“I think he’s broke. You’re looking at a man crumbling from every angle. From a physicality standpoint, from a financial standpoint. There’s so many … look, he’s forty years of age, look at him, he’s dressed like a little kid up there yesterday pulling stuff out of a schoolbag.”

The second presser takes place tomorrow in Brooklyn, NY, with the final stop taking place on July 14 in London, England. The two will clash on Aug. 26 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

