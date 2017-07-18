Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Odds: ‘Notorious’ Now 4-to-1 ‘Dog

By
Dana Becker
-

The odds are moving in favor of Conor McGregor.

“Notorious” is now listed as a 4-to-1 underdog in his August boxing match vs. Floyd Mayweather, according to the latest odds released by Bovada. Originally, the reigning UFC lightweight champion was listed at 10-to-1 or even higher.

McGregor and Mayweather are set to meet on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There are plenty of other random prop bets on the table including number of pay-per-view buys, if McGregor will throw a kick and how many rounds it will go.

