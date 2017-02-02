Mayweather Sr.: Conor McGregor is a ‘Cave Man’ (Video)

Mayweather Sr has some choice words for McGregor and is particularly dismissive of the Irishman’s boxing abilities.

The media circus surrounding the mooted superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks in no danger of ceasing. Floyd Mayweather Sr. batted off questions at a recent interview, making some memorable quotes in the process:

“I can’t make McGregor turn around and be a fighter from being a caveman” said Mayweather Sr. “I’ll let my son fight [Conor McGregor] and I’ll take the trainer on! I’ll knock his trainer straight cold. I don’t even know who he is, and I’ll knock him out”.

While the UFC lightweight champion is in self-imposed exile from the octagon, Mayweather Jr. continues to tease about making his return to fight the Irishman. Mayweather Sr, an ex-boxer himself, feels that any potential fight can be a double match, as he suggests taking on whoever stands to train McGregor in the event of a fight being confirmed.

Floyd Mayweather Sr v John Kavanagh/Steve Collins under ‘Queensberry’ Rules on the undercard?