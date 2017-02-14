Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: Bookmakers Slash Odds on Fight Happening

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. took one step closer to happening following reports on Monday Night.

The “Billion Dollar Superfight” has dominated headlines in recent times. If latest bookmakers odds are to serve as an indication of the event going ahead, then latest figures released make the bout look inevitable.

Recent reports of an agreement in terms have led to many outlets speculating on the particulars of the fight, and gambling odds have been no different.

Irish based gambling giant Paddy Power have cut their odds on a Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather Jr. showdown as a result of the latest breakthrough in agreements for the fight. The Dublin based firm now make it 1/5 (-500) for McGregor to lace up gloves against the 49-0 boxing legend by the end of 2018. To put this into perspective, the same outlet offered odds of 1/2 (-200) under 24 hours ago.

Paddy Power have confirmed (via The Irish Mirror) that a total of 88% of bets which have been placed on the possible bout are favoring McGregor to find victory over the unbeaten Mayweather. “The Notorious” is currently a distinct underdog at 6/1 (+600) while “Money” sits at a miserly 1/10 (-1000) to earn his 50th professional victory, overtaking a parity in record set by ring legend Rocky Marciano (49-0).

Paddy Power officials said:

“As an experienced boxer it’s hardly surprising that Mayweather is the favourite, but current betting trends would suggest that our punters believe that McGregor is in with a great chance of causing an upset.”

Betway are also favoring Mayweather as a significant favorite over the UFC lightweight champion. Alan Alger from Betway said:

“According to reports, Mayweather-McGregor is happening. “I can’t remember anything like this ever before, but pricing the fight hasn’t been difficult and we make Floyd Mayweather Jr long odds-on at 1/12. “Conor McGregor will have his supporters and the popular Irishman is 6/1 to down Money Mayweather. “For the betting industry, this could pitch right up there with the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National [both huge revenue sources in the british horse racing calendar] and the [soccer] World Cup Final in terms of money wagered and bets placed.”

The fight itself seems to have polarized opinions. Many observers and commentators seemingly share the bookmaker’s views that a McGregor victory against one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived (in his own discipline) would be a major upset.