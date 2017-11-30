Conor McGregor ‘Death Threat’ Claims ‘Have Become Funny’ – Tony McGregor

Following an alleged altercation involving Conor McGregor in a Dublin bar, rumors began to escalate linking the UFC champion to some worrying information

Tony McGregor, the father of Ireland’s first and only UFC champion, has assured fans that there is no substance to stories claiming his son is the subject of a €900,000 bounty and that there are no threats to his or his family’s wellbeing.

Veteran Irish journalist Paul Williams claimed that the criminals McGregor was alleged to have ‘crossed’ were not to be taken lightly and could pose a serious danger to his life:

“He has ended up crossing swords, accidentally or whatever, with some very heavy people. Or some people who are related to some very, very heavy people that could pose a serious threat to his safety and maybe even his life – and I don’t say that lightly.

“These people, you have to remember – as I keep saying – they don’t care, they don’t have parameters, they don’t have boundaries, they don’t discriminate between whether you’re an international sporting icon or just a man on the street. They shoot you, they injure you, they do whatever they want to do.”

Tony McGregor has denied that there is any substance to the claims, branding the entire story as ‘nonsense’ (via The Irish Mirror):

“That’s all nonsense, that is. Absolute nonsense. It’s an absolute nonsense story. It’s grown legs and it’s getting that ridiculous – it’s become funny. We have nothing to fear here whatsoever. There’s no one after us for anything.

“We’re a law-abiding family and we’ve stayed a law-abiding family. As a matter of fact, right now I’m going out to buy my TV license. I’d view 95% of that story as nonsense and the other 5% is overly exaggerated. And that’s it.”