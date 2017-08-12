Conor McGregor Generously Rewards Irish Fan’s Support

Conor McGregor has reached out to a fan to reward him with the night of a lifetime following his song in support of the Dubliner

While not everyone in Ireland is confident that McGregor can do the seemingly impossible against Mayweather, Mick Konstantin is remaining faithful.

The fan from Kildare, Ireland uploaded a video to Youtube earlier this week in which he plays a ukelele song in support of McGregor:

“The Notorious was clearly impressed:

“What a song hahaha! Thank you so much for the support Mick Konstantin!”

To show his gratitude, McGregor has arranged for Konstantin and a friend to fly over to Las Vegas to watch the fight. The UFC lightweight champion has also arranged for a hotel room for the superfan (as he told MMAFighting‘s Ariel Helwani recently):

“It’s one hell of a song! It’s a very catchy song,” said McGregor. “We actually reached out to the guy. We are booking him a flight, him plus one, bring him over to the fight, get him tickets and put him up in a hotel. I’ll meet him maybe after the fight! It’s one hell of a song.

“I’m going to bring him in as a thank you for the support. What a song, it’s the journey in music form.”