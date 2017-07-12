Conor McGregor Hilariously Puts Down Floyd Mayweather Sr. Following Presser [VIDEO]

There were a few trash talking gems from Conor McGregor at the first press conference ahead of the money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Tuesday night in Los Angeles

While neither McGregor nor Mayweather Jr. lost their cool on the night, the same could not be said for the father and trainer of the Irishman’s opponent, who experienced the Irishman’s razor-sharp with first hand following the press conference.

McGregor, preparing to embark on his first foray into the world of professional boxing, had acknowledged that things were a little different at the Staples Centre on Tuesday night to what he was used to in comparison to his days in the UFC. For one, “The Notorious” never experienced the wrath of an animated Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Mayweather Sr. observed McGregor addressing media following the much-publicized press conference, seemingly taking offense to the Irishman’s tongue-in-cheek claim that he could not differentiate between Mayweather Sr. and Jr. The elder of the Mayweathers, not best pleased, shouted towards the UFC lightweight champion, provoking the 28-year-old into a hilarious response:

“Relax Jr., we are fighting August 26th.” McGregor told Mayweather Sr., prompting a chorus of laughter from the assembled media members.

“You’re a fan, Floyd Sr.,” McGregor added as the boxing legend’s father continued to shout towards the SBG Ireland man. “You’re a fan. I can see it in your eyes. You’re a fan of my shit. I know a fucking fan when I see one. Someone send that man a signed autograph.”

You can watch the full exchange (via FightHub TV) at the top of this page.