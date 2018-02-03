Conor McGregor Holds #2 Spot on UFC P4P Rankings Despite Inactivity

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since 2016, yet he remains at the number two spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) pound-for-pound rankings.

The UFC recently updated their pound-for-pound list. Georges St-Pierre has dropped from the third spot to sixth. Taking his place is UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic is now tied with featherweight champion Max Holloway for the fourth spot.

Somehow, McGregor holds his number two spot. St-Pierre last fought back in Nov. 2017, while the “Notorious” one hasn’t competed in MMA since Nov. 2016. St-Pierre dropped three spots, while McGregor sits comfortably.

Check it out for yourself:

More changes near the top of the P4P rankings. What do you think of the latest changes? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QYXZD5LxGk — UFC (@ufc) February 3, 2018

Below St-Pierre is bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, who keeps his seventh spot. Dillashaw finished Cody Garbrandt in the second round of their UFC 217 title bout. The win makes Dillashaw a two-time UFC bantamweight title holder.

Tyron Woodley’s eighth spot also remains secure. The welterweight champion was last seen in action defending his title against Demian Maia. “The Chosen One” successfully retained his gold via unanimous decision. He is currently recovering from a torn labrum.

Finishing off the top ten are Cris Cyborg at nine and Tony Ferguson at 10. Cyborg is the women’s featherweight champion, while Ferguson is the lightweight title holder. Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes is being discussed, while Ferguson is scheduled to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7 in the main event of UFC 223.

Sound off in the comments below. Is there any way to justify McGregor’s number two spot?