Conor McGregor: ‘How Can I Not Consider Myself The UFC Featherweight Champion?’

Conor McGregor still considers himself to be the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder.

Back in Dec. 2015, McGregor slept Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to capture the 145-pound gold. The “Notorious” one went on to have two grueling bouts with Nate Diaz before capturing the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor was forced to relinquish his featherweight title due to moving up in weight.

During a recent media session, McGregor said he’s still the true featherweight champion (via MMAFighting.com):

“I mean, how can I not consider myself the UFC featherweight world champion and the UFC lightweight world champion? The current UFC featherweight world champion is Max Holloway, a man who I dismantled, and the former was Jose Aldo. I still reign supreme over that division. And then also, the 155-pound division, I know there’s talks of an interim belt — I’d only won that belt, and literally a month later there was an interim scheduled.”

McGregor then said he plans on returning to the Octagon after his Aug. 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

“But it is what it is, everyone knows I am the multiple-weight world champion of the UFC’s featherweight division and lightweight division, and I look forward to going back and continuing where I left off.”