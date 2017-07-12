Conor McGregor: ‘I Look Forward to Going Back to MMA’

It looks like Conor McGregor won’t be walking away from the fight game after his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

From the day McGregor vs. Mayweather was announced, many have speculated whether or not this will be “Notorious'” last fight. McGregor is due for a massive payday and it’s more than he’ll likely ever see for a mixed martial arts bout.

Yesterday (July 11), the first stop on the McGregor-Mayweather tour took place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both “Notorious” and “Money” got in their verbal jabs and had an intense staredown.

After the presser, both men had separate media sessions. McGregor’s time with the media was telling as he revealed his fighting future once his bout with Mayweather concludes. He looked to put rumors on his next move to rest (via MMA Weekly):

“Look, I love a true fight. Elbows, knees, shin bone, you ever bounce a shin bone off a nose bone? You ever dug an elbow into the temple? It’s an unusual feeling. It’s an unusual feeling when the elbow bone digs into the temple. It’s a nasty little one. It’s something I enjoy. It’s something I love to do. So I look forward to going back to MMA and have a true fight after this.”