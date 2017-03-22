Conor McGregor Stars in Slick Promo for New Superhero Show “Iron Fist”

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is currently on hiatus from fighting as he expects the birth of his first child sometime in late spring.

Although “The Notorious” has ruled himself out of action until McGregor Jr. makes his arrival, the Dubliner continues to cash in on the McGregor brand having appeared in various advertisements and promotional features as of late. The newest chapter in McGregor’s advertisement venture is the Netflix show, ‘The Ironfist’.

McGregor retweeted promo for the show which features the UFC lightweight champion and ESPN Sportscenter’s Stan Verrett bumping into one another. Verret’s tweet read “you and me, it’s go time!”

Fans are awaiting development on the Irishman’s next move, given that there are no guarantees that the much-publicized fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. will ever be realized. In consideration of the Dubliner’s hold on the UFC lightweight title, demands are building that the SBG Ireland man defends his title at some point this year, or simply relinquishes the belt should have favor alternative options outside of MMA.