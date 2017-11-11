‘Conor McGregor is Not Bigger Than MMA’ Says Head Commissioner

Conor McGregor may have woken up with a sore head and flashbacks of his raucous antics at Bellator 187 in Dublin on Friday night

“The Notorious” jumped the cage following SBG Ireland teammate Charlie Ward’s victory at the 3 Arena in the Irish capital last night and got into a spot of bother with referee Marc Goodard.

The UFC lightweight champion pushed Goddard before charging towards him and subsequently slapping an official following his exit from the cage.

What other fighter in the world would expect nothing less than a severe punishment if they had done the same? McGregor, many believe, will earn nothing more than a slap on the wrist given his influence, standing and revenue potential. Mike Mazzulli, the director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation and the president of the Association of Boxing Commissions, appears to be to differ on this one:

ABC President Mike Mazzulli, who was serving in a regulatory capacity at Bellator 187, just texted me: "Mr. McGregor is not bigger than the sport of MMA!!!" — Steven Marrocco (@MMAjunkieSteven) November 10, 2017

Fighters who have engaged in unwarranted physical contact with referees have been punished in the past. Jason High was slapped with a one-year suspension and a fine by the New Mexico State Athletic Commission following his shove on referee Kevin Mulhall following a loss to Rafael dos Anjos in 2014. Things got worse for High when he was released by the promotion.

UFC heavyweight Roy Nelson was given a nine-month suspension by the Brazilian Superior Justice Court of MMA for striking out at referee “Big” John McCarthy in the aftermath of his win over Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva at UFC Fight Night 95 in Brasilia. Although the suspension was reduced to six months following Nelson’s apology to McCarthy, it set a precedent.

Will McGregor be punished in a similar vein?