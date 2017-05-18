Conor McGregor Signs To Fight Floyd Mayweather (Statement)

Conor McGregor has signed on the dotted line, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently said McGregor had agreed to a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. White now has to meet with Al Haymon in an attempt to get Mayweather to sign the contact as well.

McGregor, who is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, released a statement to The Mac Life addressing his contract signing:

“It is an honor to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management. The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

“Notorious” was last seen in action back in Nov. 2016. He headlined the UFC’s first event in New York City. The card took place inside Madison Square Garden. McGregor captured the 155-pound gold against Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO. “Notorious” became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously.

As for Mayweather, he hasn’t fought since Sept. 2015. He earned his 49th professional boxing victory in a lopsided decision victory against Andre Berto. “Money” claimed it would be his last bout, but the McGregor match-up holds his interest.