Dana White Says Khabib vs. McGregor is Next

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is on tap if Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is to be believed.

Back in April, Nurmagomedov captured the UFC lightweight title. “The Eagle” defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The title bout headlined UFC 223.

McGregor caused chaos before the event took place. Following a media day session, the “Notorious” one and his entourage attacked a bus holding red corner fighters. The former two-division champion grabbed a dolly and hurled it at the bus, which shattered a window. Two fights were canceled as a result and he was arrested.

Many wondered what the future will hold for the “Notorious” one. White had said previously that he’s waiting for a court ruling before he decides what to do with McGregor. It looks like White didn’t want to keep waiting.

During the UFC 225 post-fight press conference, White confirmed that Nurmagomedov vs. “Mystic Mac” will be next. White didn’t confirm a date or location, but many believe they are headed for the November pay-per-view in New York City.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor the fight to make?