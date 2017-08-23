Conor McGregor Knows Las Vegas Will be Taken Over by Irish

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is a one-man force when he steps inside the Octagon.

He’ll try to duplicate that when he meets Floyd Mayweather Saturday night in his pro boxing debut.

But McGregor also knows he’ll have plenty of support inside the T-Mobile Arena and in Las Vegas all week by his fellow countrymen.

“The Irish are rolling in and whenever we roll in, we take over. It was amazing to see all the Irish fans out today. It’s going to be a great spectacle,” he said.

McGregor, who has scored wins over former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, former titleholder Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz, doesn’t see any way he isn’t successful vs. Mayweather.

“I cannot wait to get in the on Saturday night and perform in front of my fans and take my place at the top of this sport,” he said. “If you look at the way I fight, I am a fast starter. I come out and bang people right away. With eight ounce gloves, I don’t see him lasting more than one or two rounds. “I am my own man and I feel I am superior to Floyd. When it comes to Saturday night, he will not be prepared for me.”