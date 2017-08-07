Conor McGregor Lands Cover of ‘ESPN The Fighting Issue’ Magazine

By
Dana Becker
-

If you’ve never read Wright Thompson’s work for ESPN, prepare to do so.

Thompson landed the story for the cover issue of ESPN’s “The Fighting Issue,” chronicling the life and career of Conor McGregor.

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, takes on Floyd Mayweather later this month in a super-fight inside the boxing ring. The story is entitled “This Is No Fairy Tale” and discusses the dangerous road for “Notorious” to his bout with Mayweather.

