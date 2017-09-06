Conor McGregor May Use Upcoming Event to Confirm Future Plans

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will appear at a special event in London where he will be interviewed by Dan Hardy

The Irishman looks set to take advantage of his huge following in England by taking part in a meet and greet at London’s O2 Arena.

Having previously announced his intentions of pursuing a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a similar event in Manchester, England with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, there is speculation that McGregor will use this platform for a similar purpose. Should McGregor have an opponent set in stone for his first title defense in his UFC career, it is widely accepted that it will be Nate Diaz.

McGregor was beaten by the Stockton-native and fan-favorite at UFC 196 in March 2016 before slightly edging a decision victory in their rematch five months later. Many believe that McGregor vs. Diaz 3 to be the most potentially lucrative fight in the UFC by some stretch, given the track record and explosive rivalry between both men. Diaz had previously indicated that he will not return to action for anyone but McGregor, while “The Notorious” has alluded to a trilogy fight both before and after his bout with Mayweather.

