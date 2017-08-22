Conor McGregor Claims he Can KO Floyd Mayweather in 10 Seconds

By
Adam Haynes
-

Pro boxing debutant Conor McGregor is facing a sizeable task against boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday night in Las Vegas

Mayweather, a 49-0 veteran heralded as one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived, would hold a pretty significant advantage over the UFC lightweight champion, it would seem. Not according to McGregor…

In fact, the Dublin-native is so confident that he will beat Mayweather and shock the sporting world that he is predicting the fight could be over in 10 seconds. “Money” has never been knocked out, stopped or beaten in his 21-year pro boxing career and is widely regarded as being peerless in defense.

McGregor told Nightline that, while he was prepared to go the distance with Mayweather, he would not be surprised to find himself getting the job done in “10 seconds”:

“I am prepared to go the full twelve rounds with this man, but I am also prepared to knock him out in ten seconds and it would not surprise me if that happens…it wouldn’t be the first time,” McGregor said.

Clearly not showing any signs of a crack in his legendary self-belief, “The Notorious” also claimed he is the one with the advantages heading into the bout:

“Size, reach, power, precision, all in my favour. I hit you, you fall.”

