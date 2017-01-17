Nate Diaz Applying For Nevada Boxing Licence

UFC bad boy and two-time Conor McGregor opponent Nate Diaz is allegedly gearing towards acquiring a professional boxing license in Nevada.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has confirmed to ESPN.com that Diaz is working through the motions of securing the licence to box in Nevada.

Diaz has allegedly paid a $50,000 fine the NSAC handed him last month pertaining to a fracas with “The Notorious” prior to their last bout at UFC 202 in August. NSAC executive director Bob Bennett commented:

“Nate paid his fine and has requested a boxing license. Upon his submission of the required licensing information, we expect to approve his license as of this date. “We welcome Nate and his older brother, Nick, to fight in Las Vegas, whether it’s with the UFC or a boxing promoter.”

Diaz has apparently provided [boxing] sparring footage for the commission to review, in accordance with his application.

No word has been heard from the Stockton native regarding this news, however.

Floyd Mayweather Jr recently spoke out regarding Diaz, and the UFC veteran’s growing frustration at his employers since his last fight with the Dubliner:

“When I talked to Nate Diaz, he told me [the UFC] had put him on the shelf,” Mayweather said. “He said, ‘Since the second fight with Conor McGregor, they put me on the shelf. I’m ready to stay busy, stay active.’ “Nate Diaz even talked to me about coming to box.”

Diaz follows Conor McGregor in obtaining a boxing license with the intention to cross disciplines. In November 2016, McGregor successfully obtained a professional boxing license in the state of California.

The fan favorite has been vocal in his desires to fight only “The Notorious” in his next fight, and could potentially be a backup fighter to Mayweather should McGregor be set on making the leap from the octagon to the squared circle.

The question is: if McGregor and Diaz met in the ring, who would hold the upper hand?