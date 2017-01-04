Video: Conor McGregor Changes Sports in Bizarre New Advert

Conor McGregor decides to conquer new ground in funny advertisement for Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

UFC’s Dana White need not to worry, as the jewel of his stable is not going anywhere…for now.

McGregor’s latest jaunt into the world of advertisements sees him star alongside Hollywood actor Jon Lovitz (“The Wedding Singer”, “Little Nicky”) in a promo where he announces his intentions of becoming a jockey.

McGregor exhibits his trademark walk and style, looking every bit the part for the horseracing short.

If “The King of MMA” was looking to pursue new endeavors, what would be better than a venture into “the king of sports”.

The advert ends with “The Notorious” exchanging expletives with his “trainer” [Lovitz]:

“It’s M-M-A, ye f**kin’ gobshite!”

Irish poetry at it’s absolute finest.

With McGregor’s likely return to the octagon anticipated this summer, fans of the Dubliner will have to contend with this for the time being.

Potential candidates for a shot at the 155lb strap adorned by SBG’s finest include: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jose Aldo, Tony Ferguson, Nick Diaz and if the new 135lb champ is to have his way, Cody Garbrandt.

You can watch “The 13th Jockey of the Pegasus World Cup, Conor McGregor!”, below: