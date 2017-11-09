Conor McGregor: Notorious Set for Digital, DVD Release in Coming Weeks

Conor McGregor’s documentary, entitled “Notorious,” will be released on digital November 21 and DVD on December 5 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The movie had a special theater showing recently, with the UFC lightweight champion turning out for the event.

Film crews worked over four years to put the movie together, following McGregor from his move to the UFC through facing Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match earlier this year. It also highlights his 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title, along with his feud vs. Nate Diaz.