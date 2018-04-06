Conor McGregor Now In Police Custody

We all thought it was coming and after bring originally reported by NBC, news is out that Conor McGregor has turned himself in. Word is he turned himself in to officers at the 78th precinct around 10:30 pm E.T.

McGregor was escorted through a side entrance to avoid media waiting from him at the front door. Our own Damon Martin gave us the latest.

NYPD confirms Conor McGregor has been detained — no charges filed yet — but he is in custody currently. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 6, 2018

While no charges have currently been filed, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that Conor is facing multiple charges. Details will continue to be sorted out through the night, but I am being told that we should see Conor in Brooklyn Criminal Court early tomorrow morning.

Details will continue to be sorted out through the night, but I am being told that we should see Conor in Brooklyn Criminal Court early tomorrow morning.