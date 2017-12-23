Conor McGregor on Fighting Future: ‘There is Still a Lot Left in Me’

Conor McGregor is young and healthy in the fight game, but will he return?

McGregor recently said he’s looking to return to mixed martial arts following a “money fight” with Floyd Mayweather. Fans remain skeptical, as interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson awaits word on a title unification bout. McGregor hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McGregor said he’s got plenty of gas left in the tank:

“I always look at the end from a damage-taken standpoint. How much damage have I taken? How is my brain? How is my mental health? How is my physical body? How is my training? How is my preparation? How is my hunger for it? That is where I gauge how long I will do it and there is still a lot left in me.”