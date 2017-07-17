Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘His Frame is Too Small’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Tom Szczerbowski of USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor believes Floyd Mayweather’s size will be his downfall in their Aug. 26 “super fight.”

“Notorious” and “Money” wrapped up their tour, which stopped at three countries and four cities. The two men have done some intense verbal sparring and have faced off at the conclusion of each presser.

One thing McGregor is sure of is that Mayweather doesn’t have the build to last with him (via Bloody Elbow):

“He’s in good shape. He’s right – the little bastard does look alright for forty. He does look alright for a 40-year-old. He looks alright, I’ll give him that. But his frame is just too small.”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder went on to say that it won’t take him long to finish “Money.”

“When I come face to face with men, I can tell, through looking at their facial structure. I can tell with them all. I’ve fought many men under many rulesets. Big Eastern European motherf-ckers. I’m looking at their skull and I’m like, ‘it’s gonna take me a few smacks to put this man away.’”

McGregor vs. Mayweather will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is set to air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

