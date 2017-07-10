Conor McGregor on Mayweather’s Tax Issues: ‘I Don’t Give a F*ck’

Conor McGregor couldn’t care less about Floyd Mayweather’s tax troubles.

Mayweather has recently asked for a reprieve from paying taxes until his bout with “Notorious” concludes. TMZ caught up with McGregor to get his take on the situation. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder responded in typical fashion (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t give a f*ck what he did. I don’t give a f*ck. I don’t care what he done. He should’ve stayed retired. He’s f*cked now. That’s the god’s honest truth. He should have paid his taxes and stayed retire. And kept my name out of his f*cking mouth.”

Check out the video below: