Conor McGregor on Racial Controversy: ‘I Don’t Even See Color’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Tom Szczerbowski of USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor finds it ridiculous that some are making him out to be a racist.

“Notorious” first caught flak for telling Floyd Mayweather, “dance for me boy” during the first two press conferences on their tour. McGregor and Mayweather have been hyping up their Aug. 26 showdown.

He then poked fun at those crying foul by making a joke about his privates, saying he’s black below the stomach. This only added fuel to the fire.

McGregor addressed racial accusations to the media (via MMAJunkie.com):

“That doesn’t sit well with me. I’m very multi-cultural and a very multi-cultured individual, and I don’t have any ill feelings toward any – I don’t even see color. I just wanted to say something and have a little bit of fun with it. I just wanted to play with it and address it in my own little way. It’s stupid, and it’s ridiculous is basically what I was getting at.”

“Notorious” and “Money” are getting ready for the final stop on their tour. The last press conference takes place today (July 14) and will be held inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Their boxing clash takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

