Conor McGregor on Sponsorships: ‘I’m in Such a Strong Position’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor McGregor is weighing his options when it comes to sponsors.

McGregor is no stranger to bending the rules. As a proven top draw for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), “Notorious'” success has led him to a “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. With the unique UFC and Showtime partnership in place, McGregor doesn’t have to wear Reebok gear if he doesn’t want to.

While “Notorious” is in negotiations with Reebok, the possibilities appear to be endless as he told Ariel Helwani and other media members:

“I may have a couple of sponsors. I’m actually sponsored by Budweiser. Just signed a deal with Budweiser. Here on the Budweiser stage, I’m really happy about that. We’ve got a couple of things in the works. Maybe Nike, Reebok. I was with Reebok previously, the deal expired. We’re currently in negotiations, but we’re entertaining offers from multiple people.”

With major companies lining up to be on team McGregor in the lead-up to and during fight night, it’s the least of the UFC lightweight champion’s concerns.

“I’m just a free agent. At the end of the day, I’m in such a strong position here. I can chill and we’ll see what happens closer.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor on Sponsorships: ‘I’m in Such a Strong Position’

0
Conor McGregor is weighing his options when it comes to sponsors. McGregor is no stranger to bending the rules. As a proven top draw for...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson: ‘I’m Interested Towards The Interim Title Belt’

0
Tony Ferguson isn't lacking confidence and feels ready to nab interim gold. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is busy at the...
Jared Scoggins

Jared Scoggins Talks About His Fighting Family, Not Being Attached to UFC

0
Jared Scoggins is a family man. Scoggins is part of a talented family of fighters. His brother Justin competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC)...
Adam Milstead

Adam Milstead Has Medical Bills Covered by UFC After Speaking Out

0
Adam Milstead is at peace with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after speaking out. Milstead fought Curtis Blaydes back in February. "The Prototype" blew out...
McGregor Mayweathervideo

Live Stream: McGregor-Mayweather Press Conference in Brooklyn

0
The third press conference hyping up the “super fight” between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is set. Yesterday (July 12), the second presser took place...
Load more