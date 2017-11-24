Conor McGregor Ordered to Court in Ireland Over Speeding Charge

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been ordered to appear in court on Nov. 30 to answer a speeding charge

The initial hearing on Thursday was set at Blanchardstown District Court to face the alleged offense which pertained to 31 March on the Naas Road in Dublin. The case had been adjourned on Nov. 6, when McGregor was also absent from court.

The UFC superstar’s business manager, Alan Geraghty, informed the judge that he was representing McGregor, claiming that the 29-year-old had accepted the fine and said he returned the notice but without his driving license number on it.

The Judge asked, “So you’re going to take his case for him?” to which Geraghty replied:

“Well he’s not arguing the case, he’s accepting the fine. He did return the notice and he didn’t have his license number on it.”

Judge Miriam Walsh commented that, if any defendant was to make an argument, that said person must attend court in person or send a legal representative.

Walsh adjourned the case until Nov. 30.