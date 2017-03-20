Conor McGregor Called Out by Bellator Star Michael “Venom” Page

Conor McGregor is the most famous name in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), and as such, currently carries the tag of the fighter with the most “call-outs” in the sport.

While most fighters who take the initiative in calling out the UFC lightweight champion of the world get as much as a response from “The Notorious”, very few, if any, have gone to the lengths of “MVP”. Bellator’s rising-star took to social media to deliver a video worthy of a watch, if anything else.

The English fighter is perhaps best known for his stunning flying knee knockout victory over Brazil’s Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos, and the “Pokemon” inspired celebration after the fight which retired Santos (having incurred a fractured skull). Tipped to be a huge success in MMA, Page had recently campaigned to fight ex-UFC and recent Bellator signing Rory MacDonald.

Despite a record lacking in terms of big names, Page called out the biggest name in the sport, Conor McGregor, stating that he would like to take on the Dubliner on the Facebook post accompanying the video.

Even if Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. doesn’t happen, a cross-promotional scrap featuring the UFC’s lightweight champion and one of Bellator’s seems unlikely.

Check out the full call-out video, below: