Conor McGregor & Paulie Malignaggi Have Heated Confrontation (Video)

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi have some bad blood brewing.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. It’ll be McGregor’s first professional boxing match.

To prepare for the big showdown with “Money,” McGregor brought Malignaggi in as a sparring partner. The “Magic Man” left after two sessions once photos leaked of the sparring. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White then released footage of Malignaggi hitting the canvas. Malignaggi claims it was from a push.

At the “MayMac Arrivals,” McGregor and Malignaggi got into a heated confrontation that was captured by Fight Hub TV.