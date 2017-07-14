Conor McGregor: ‘People Are so Touchy on Words’

Racism? Homophobia? Conor McGregor believes people need to lighten up.

McGregor and Mayweather have been criticized throughout their tour, which wrapped up earlier today (July 14). During the third presser, “Notorious” said he was black from the waist done, adding fuel to the fire on racism accusations. In the final conference, “Money” called McGregor a “fagg*t.” This caused some to label Mayweather as a homophobe.

Chamatkar Sandhu of MMAJunkie.com was able to catch up with McGregor at the conclusion of the tour. When asked about Mayweather’s comments, McGregor delivered a response:

“People are so touchy on words. It’s absolutely crazy. If he said that, I couldn’t give a (expletive). I think what he was trying to do was to switch it up and get the people back in his favor. I think it was a bit of a (expletive) move to try and instigate that on me.”

McGregor says the goal of the tour was to promote his Aug. 26 bout with Mayweather and that ruthless trash talking should’ve been expected.

“Everyone with a sane mind that is watching knows what way it is. It is what it is. Some dirty tactics out there, but that’s what to expect. The fight game is a ruthless business.”