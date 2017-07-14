Conor McGregor: ‘People Are so Touchy on Words’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Noah K. Murray of USA TODAY Sports

Racism? Homophobia? Conor McGregor believes people need to lighten up.

McGregor and Mayweather have been criticized throughout their tour, which wrapped up earlier today (July 14). During the third presser, “Notorious” said he was black from the waist done, adding fuel to the fire on racism accusations. In the final conference, “Money” called McGregor a “fagg*t.” This caused some to label Mayweather as a homophobe.

Chamatkar Sandhu of MMAJunkie.com was able to catch up with McGregor at the conclusion of the tour. When asked about Mayweather’s comments, McGregor delivered a response:

“People are so touchy on words. It’s absolutely crazy. If he said that, I couldn’t give a (expletive). I think what he was trying to do was to switch it up and get the people back in his favor. I think it was a bit of a (expletive) move to try and instigate that on me.”

McGregor says the goal of the tour was to promote his Aug. 26 bout with Mayweather and that ruthless trash talking should’ve been expected.

“Everyone with a sane mind that is watching knows what way it is. It is what it is. Some dirty tactics out there, but that’s what to expect. The fight game is a ruthless business.”

Latest MMA News

video

LFA 16 Results, Highlights: Jimmy Flick Stuns Johnny Bedford

0
Jimmy Flick took advantage of his opportunity Friday night, scoring a third round technical submission victory over UFC veteran Johnny Bedford. The bantamweight contest served...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor: ‘People Are so Touchy on Words’

0
Racism? Homophobia? Conor McGregor believes people need to lighten up. McGregor and Mayweather have been criticized throughout their tour, which wrapped up earlier today (July...
Bellator 185 Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi vs. Alexander Shlemenko Announced For Oct. 20

0
The date has been set for Gegard Mousasi's Bellator debut. On Oct. 20 inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Bellator 185 will take place....
Derek Campos

Derek Campos Defeats Brandon Girtz in War Stopped by Cut

0
Derek Campos (19-6) defeated Brandon Girtz (14-7) in a thrilling rubber match that ended due to a cut. Campos landed a leg kick early. Girtz...
John Salter

John Salter Chokes Out Kendall Grove in Co-Main Event of Bellator 181

0
Kendall Grove (23-17, 1 NC) was put to sleep by John Salter (14-3) courtesy of a choke. Both men touched gloves and the action was...
Load more