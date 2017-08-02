Conor McGregor Plans to Destroy ‘Brittle Hands’ Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Conor McGregor isn’t worried about glove size before he steps inside a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” is set to air live on Showtime pay-per-view. As part of the agreement, “Notorious” and “Money” will fight with 10 oz. gloves on.

In a recent social media post, Mayweather claimed he was willing to fight with eight ounce gloves on. McGregor responded on Instagram:

“Another handy 12 rounds today. We are prepared to destroy Floyd. Pick whatever size gloves you want as well little man. I fight with 4oz. I don’t give a f*ck about the size of the glove. I am coming sprinting at you with bricks. Know that. Brittle hands.”

When McGregor meets Mayweather, it’ll be his first professional boxing match-up. Meanwhile, Mayweather will be going for a perfect 50-0 record to end his career.

