Conor McGregor Working on Plea Deal, Due Back in Court on July 26

Conor McGregor hopes to reach a plea deal next month.

Earlier today (June 14), McGregor had a court hearing following his actions on April 5. McGregor threw a dolly at a fighter bus following the UFC 223 media day session. A glass window was shattered and fellow lightweight Michael Chiesa was cut. McGregor’s action stem from a personal issue with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The “Notorious” one was arrested and released on $50,000 bond. He appeared in court today, but the session was brief. McGregor will be back in court on July 26. He released the following statement:

“I regret my actions that led to today. I understand the seriousness of this matter and I’m hopeful this will get worked out. Thank you, everyone.”

After the hearing, MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani was able to get some comments from McGregor’s manager Audie Attar:

“Today we’re here to focus on court, we’re not going to focus on any future plans until we handle this matter. Right now we’re in good negotiations with the district attorney, so we’re going to focus on that and we’ll focus on the future later.”

Legal experts don’t believe that McGregor will face any stiff consequences for his actions. If that turns out to be true, then it opens the door for a potential showdown between McGregor and Nurmagomedov later this year. UFC president Dana White is scheduled to meet with McGregor on Monday (June 18). White said he doesn’t know what to expect from McGreogr or what he wants going into the meeting.

Many hope that McGregor will be in the clear in time for a title bout with “The Eagle” at the UFC’s annual Madison Square Garden show in November. McGregor headlined the UFC’s first show in New York City, starching Eddie Alvarez to capture 155-pound gold.

