Conor McGregor Posts Cryptic Video Hours After Bar Assault Claims

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been linked to an alleged assault of an associate of a well-known cartel henchman in Dublin

The 29-year-old is alleged to have punched a man in his 50’s twice in the face when he attempted to prevent the MMA superstar from assaulting another male.

The incident in question is believed to be linked to another physical altercation which happened earlier this month in Dublin, although details are not known of McGregor’s involvement in that event.

McGregor took to his official Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Irish time) to post a cryptic video captioned “The Celebrity”. In the footage you can watch below, McGregor is wearing a hoodie which conceals most of his face. He begins by looking down, then at the camera narrow-eyed before opening his eyes in a manner which seemingly mocks aggression.

McGregor drew widespread criticism in Ireland earlier this month when he jumped the cage to celebrate teammate Charlie Ward’s victory over Paul Redmond at Bellator 187 in Dublin. “The Notorious” voiced his displeasure at referee Marc Goddard’s handling of the bout, launching a verbal attack and attempting to chase him around the cage. The Irishman also slapped a Bellator official, much to the displeasure of many in his homeland.