Conor McGregor’s Punishment For UFC 202 Bottle Throwing Incident Reduced

The rehearing of the UFC 202 press conference bottle-throwing incident involving Conor McGregor ended favorably for the fighter on Wednesday.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission have reduced the fine dished out to Irish star following the debacle to $25,000, and have also reduced the level of community service to 25 hours during the hearing. This represents a victory of sorts for the UFC lightweight champion of the world, who was initially slapped with a $75,000 fine and 50 hours by the commission in October 2016.

The incident the hearing related to occurred on Aug. 17 last year when McGregor and Nate Diaz and his entourage engaged in verbal attacks at the Copperfield Theater in Las Vegas, which brought UFC 202’s pre-fight press conference to an end. Diaz walked out with his team before his group and McGregor began to throw water bottles at one another across the theatre. While the skirmish did not do any harm to the promotional side of the fight (UFC 202 was a huge success in terms of pay-per-views) both men were chastised by the commission.

It is expected that Diaz will also contest the terms of his punishment following the amending of McGregor’s.