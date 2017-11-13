Breaking: Conor McGregor ‘Removed from UFC 219 Card’ Following Bellator 187 Fracas

Conor McGregor has reportedly been removed from the headline slot of next month’s UFC 219 event following his entrance into the cage at Bellator 187 in Dublin on Friday

That is according to the commissioner who was tasked with overseeing the promotion’s event at the 3Arena in the Irish capital over the weekend.

Mike Mazzulli, the president of the Association of Boxing Commissions, claimed that the UFC personally informed him of the punishment they are set to hand down to McGregor on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour:

“The bottom line is that he [McGregor] was unprofessional, disrespectful and it was not acceptable in my eyes in any situation. I don’t care if it was anyone else jumping in the cage, we don’t do that as a professional. McGregor is not bigger than MMA. I had executives from the UFC contact me within two hours after what occurred.”

According to Mazulli, the UFC intend to remove McGregor from the UFC 219 card next month:

“They basically said to me that it’s completely unacceptable in their eyes, and they will be doing something. They did inform me that he was set to be on the December 30th card, and he will not be on it.”

If this news is true then McGregor’s expected first and only defense of a UFC title will be, at best, postponed until 2018.

More to follow…