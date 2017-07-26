Conor McGregor Snaps Back in Response to Mike Tyson Comments

Conor McGregor has responded in ice cold fashion to Mike Tyson following the heavyweight champion’s assertions on his chances against Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26

McGregor, who also claimed that his detractors will “eat their words” come the conclusion of his boxing debut against Mayweather next month, compared himself to Tyson’s nemesis Don King in response to the comments.

King, who was accused by the former “Baddest Man on The Planet” and legendary heavyweight knockout artist Tyson of stealing millions of his career earnings while promoting him, has been referred to as a “piece of sh*t” and a “slimy reptilian motherf**ker” over the years.

McGregor, a clear underdog against Mayweather, clearly took offense to Tyson’s comments made earlier this week:

“McGregor is going to get killed in boxing,” Tyson was quoted as saying on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast.

“I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy?”

Tyson, who repeatedly referred to McGregor as “McConor” claimed that the Irishman would get knocked out against Mayweather:

“McConor [sic] put his dumb a** in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby.

“McConor [sic] can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance. He took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing.”

McGregor, in his typical quick-witted manner, responded to Tyson’s words in kind:

“That’s nice Mike, but you’re looking at the new Don King here, son. Money is mine,” he said.

“You are all going to eat your words for the rest of your days, while I eat lobster for the rest of mine.”