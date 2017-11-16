Report: Conor McGregor Will Return April to Mid-2018, Claims Kavanagh

SBG Ireland’s John Kavanagh has reportedly told MMA journalist Farah Hannoun that Conor McGregor is some way off a return to the UFC

McGregor was heavily-linked with a UFC 219 title-unification bout in December with Tony Ferguson, yet this appears extremely unlikely.

Although the headline slot for the end of year card in Las Vegas is still missing a bout, McGregor’s antics at Bellator 187 may have been enough to see him sit out the next few months and avoid what would be his first title defense.

While the UFC had not explicitly stated that the Irishman would feature on that card, the promotion’s President, Dana White, had confirmed that the plan was to see “The Notorious” fight interim-lightweight champion Ferguson in his next fight. It is unknown whether UFC 219 was targeted but all roads appeared to lead to Las Vegas.

McGregor has been vocal about renegotiating his UFC deal in order to secure a stake in the company and is believed to be reluctant to fight until his demands are met, at least in part. This week, Mike Mazzulli, the president of the Association of Boxing Commissions, claimed that the UFC personally informed him of the punishment they are set to hand down to McGregor on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour:

“The bottom line is that he [McGregor] was unprofessional, disrespectful and it was not acceptable in my eyes in any situation. I don’t care if it was anyone else jumping in the cage, we don’t do that as a professional. McGregor is not bigger than MMA. I had executives from the UFC contact me within two hours after what occurred.”

According to Mazulli, the UFC have pulled McGregor from the UFC 219 card next month:

“They basically said to me that it’s completely unacceptable in their eyes, and they will be doing something. They did inform me that he was set to be on the December 30th card, and he will not be on it.”

Kavanagh, who is currently in Bahrain at an event, reportedly told Farah Hannoun that McGregor will ‘probably’ be out until April next year at the earliest:

Just saw John Kavanagh who was very surprised by the Woodley vs. Diaz rumours. Says Conor probably won't return until April or mid next year. Still have to go through negotiations with the #UFC to place deal for next fight. — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) November 15, 2017

Great to see @John_Kavanagh again. No cropping this time! 😬 pic.twitter.com/3fkJUKMMYU — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) November 15, 2017

Having held the UFC lightweight championship since Nov. 2016 without defending it at all, the 155-pound division may be set for another long period of inactivity at the top.

Many have questioned if the UFC needs to consider stripping Conor McGregor of his title and this latest news, if true, will surely fan those flames.