Video: Conor McGregor Rides “Stark B*llock Naked” in Latest Promo for Pegasus

McGregor stars in video number 3 for Pegasus.

The bizarre video series sees the Irishman preparing for his “new life” as a jockey.

In video #3 of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational promotional series, the UFC’s lightweight champion edges closer to his fictional foray into life as a professional jockey. “The Notorious” enlists coach (actor and comedian) Jon Lovitz to assist in choosing his attire for the big race. Lovitz attempts to persuade McGregor into wearing a garment closer to his heart, while McGregor would prefers to bare all to the world.

Known for his extravagance in appearance, and ostentatious dress sense, the SBG fighter doesn’t look too far out of place here.

McGregor makes debut as a jockey in the final episode of the series which airs on NBC on January 28th.

Fight fans will undoubtedly want to see him back in the octagon as soon as possible, rather than promoting products.

You can watch the full video below: