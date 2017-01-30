Conor McGregor: Ronda Rousey “Did What She Had to Do” to Avoid Spotlight

Conor McGregor is still king of the UFC, yet former Queen Ronda Rousey has suffered a spectacular fall from grace since her first defeat in the Octagon in 2015.

Rousey subsequently suffered a brutal TKO at the hands of incumbent title-holder Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. While McGregor recently held the first MMA ‘pay-per-view interview in Manchester, England last weekend, ‘Rowdy’ has been silent and growing more absent from the hearts and minds of MMA fans.

‘The Notorious’ enjoyed a year in this career which will more than likely never be toppled. Aside from making history as the first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously in the UFC, the Irishman also set PPV records which account for over half of the promotions entire sales of premium TV. Rousey ended 2016 as the shell of the dominant powerhouse she once was seen as.

The 155 pound king is not feeling any schadenfreude in Rousey’s demise, as he confirmed on Saturday night:

“When Ronda lost, I woke up to all these messages: ‘Now let’s see what they do.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ I don’t celebrate (that). I love Ronda. I’ve always supported Ronda, and then when she loses that second one people are trying to make me celebrate like, ‘”now they’ve got nobody.” That’s the wrong mindset. I don’t celebrate another person’s defeat like that. That’s weak. That’s a weak individual that does that. “There’s people that tried to celebrate when I lost that got nothing to do with it. That’s not the sign of the champion – that’s not the sign of a true champion. I couldn’t believe it. We’re all in it on our own, but what someone else does or doesn’t do has no effect on me and what I do. I’m doing what I do, she’s doing what she’s doing, everyone else is doing what they’re doing and it is what it is.”

When it was suggested that Rousey may have enjoyed favoritism from the UFC in terms of being allowed to refrain from media activities (McGregor was pulled from UFC 200 for a similar approach) the Dubliner had this to say:

“I didn’t give a f**k,” McGregor said. “I’m the two-weight world champion at that stage. I’m f***ing richer than rich. I don’t give a bollocks. … She didn’t have to do the media and that’s great. If they would have done that to me I would have showed up at UFC 200, but we split the card. UFC 200 did great numbers, UFC 202 did great numbers. It also gave me that extra bit of time that looking back, I probably needed. I probably needed that extra time. So everything worked out perfect for me. I’m sitting there and I heard she requested no media and got no media and I was happy for her because that’s what she asked for. Then I also didn’t give a f**k.”

As for Rousey’s response to her loss, McGregor stated: