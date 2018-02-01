Conor McGregor is the latest big name to comment on Ronda Rousey crossing over from MMA fighter to WWE Superstar.

Rousey has received mixed feedback about her bold new career path, with Dana White, Cris Cyborg and several top WWE names taking positions on her decision. McGregor, who has been rumored for a WWE cameo at some point, spoke to Adam Glyn about the situation prior to a gala in New York City earlier this week.

UFC’s reigning Lightweight Champion could hardly contain his excitement for Rousey, gushing that he’s “absolutely over the moon” delighted that she’s getting a chance to live out one of her dreams.

“I’m delighted for her. Absolutely over the moon for her. She looked like she really enjoyed herself at the event and I was very, very happy to see her.”

McGregor continued, she’s a pioneer for the game and she’s came through it all and faced big wins and big, big losses and she came through it. It’s great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in WWE. I know she’s been a big fan of it all her life so it’s great to see that.”

Classy words from UFC’s top box office attraction, a mantle formerly held by Rousey.

You can check out the footage of McGregor commenting on Rousey in the WWE here:

Conor McGregor In WWE?

Ever since McGregor’s meteoric rise to the top of the sports world, there has been chatter of him making an appearance for WWE in some capacity. The flamboyant Irishman has made no secret that his persona is inspired by wrestling legend Ric Flair.

“I think it’s all about business, man,” he said. “If [WWE] is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it. We are here. Have their people call his people — which is me. We can have a conversation.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Vice President, Talent and Live Events, is on record several times stating that McGregor would be a perfect fit in the WWE Universe. Back in late 2016, Levesque told the Daily Telegraph, “[McGregor] could come over, he’s got it all, man. He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure.”

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar responded at the time during an appearance on ESPN’s 5ive Rounds podcast. “I think it’s all about business, man,” he said. “If [WWE] is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it. We are here. Have their people call his people — which is me. We can have a conversation.”