Conor McGregor Says ‘F*ck Showtime’ Over Having Mic Cut Off

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images for Reebok

Conor McGregor is not happy over having his mic cut off at the first tour stop to hype his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

During the press conference at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, McGregor and Mayweather were given speech time. When it was “Money’s” turn to speak, “Notorious” was handed a microphone. While McGregor got in some additional verbal jabs, his mic was cut off.

Speaking to the media, McGregor voiced his displeasure (via MMAFighting.com):

“Yeah, they took the mic off. Look, f*ck them. F*ck Showtime. F*ck them all. They can do nothing after Aug. 26. They can try and do all these tricks all they want. Aug. 26, this man will be unconscious. He’s too small, he’s too frail. That’s it. What more can I say?”

At some point during the media session, Floyd Mayweather Sr. decided to jaw with McGregor. “Notorious” responded in typical fashion.

“Ya’s got greedy and that’s it. He could have been 49-0, riding off into the sunset. Trust me, he got greedy here. That was a big mistake. You misadvised him. You should have kept him retired. It’s your fault. … Your boy is going to sleep.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather takes place on Aug. 26 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Latest MMA News

Stephen Espinoza Showtime

Showtime VP Surprised at Pro-McGregor Crowd During Presser With Mayweather

0
Showtime Vice President Stephen Espinoza wasn't expecting fans to be on the side of Conor McGregor as much as they were during his first press...
Dana White

Dana White Says McGregor-Mayweather Tops Mayweather-Pacquiao

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is confident that Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao will be surpassed. On Aug. 26, a "super fight" between...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Says ‘F*ck Showtime’ Over Having Mic Cut Off

0
Conor McGregor is not happy over having his mic cut off at the first tour stop to hype his fight with Floyd Mayweather. During the...
Justin Gaethje

TUF 25 Finale Salaries: Justin Gaethje Tops List in UFC Debut

0
"The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale has wrapped up and the salaries are now known to the public. Justin Gaethje was the biggest earner of...
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson Rooting For Maia Against Woodley at UFC 214

0
Gunnar Nelson will be pulling for Demian Maia in his championship bout with Tyron Woodley at UFC 214. On July 29, Maia will challenge Woodley...
Load more