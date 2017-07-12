Conor McGregor Says ‘F*ck Showtime’ Over Having Mic Cut Off

Conor McGregor is not happy over having his mic cut off at the first tour stop to hype his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

During the press conference at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, McGregor and Mayweather were given speech time. When it was “Money’s” turn to speak, “Notorious” was handed a microphone. While McGregor got in some additional verbal jabs, his mic was cut off.

Speaking to the media, McGregor voiced his displeasure (via MMAFighting.com):

“Yeah, they took the mic off. Look, f*ck them. F*ck Showtime. F*ck them all. They can do nothing after Aug. 26. They can try and do all these tricks all they want. Aug. 26, this man will be unconscious. He’s too small, he’s too frail. That’s it. What more can I say?”

At some point during the media session, Floyd Mayweather Sr. decided to jaw with McGregor. “Notorious” responded in typical fashion.

“Ya’s got greedy and that’s it. He could have been 49-0, riding off into the sunset. Trust me, he got greedy here. That was a big mistake. You misadvised him. You should have kept him retired. It’s your fault. … Your boy is going to sleep.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather takes place on Aug. 26 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.