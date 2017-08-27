Conor McGregor Says Floyd Mayweather Was More Composed in ‘Money Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor is taking his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in stride.

Last night (Aug. 26), McGregor took on Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder was more competitive than many were anticipating. In the end, his gas tank failed him and he was finished in the 10th round.

Speaking to Jim Gray after the fight, McGregor talked about Mayweather’s composure:

“He’s composed. He’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but boy is he composed in there. So he was making me throw when he was patient with his shots. I’ve got to give him nothing but respect. Fair play to him. Great career he’s had.”

