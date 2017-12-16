Conor McGregor Says He’ll be Returning to MMA Competition

Conor McGregor may finally defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title in 2018.

McGregor hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) since Nov. 2016. He earned a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155-pound gold. The “Notorious” one opted to have a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in Aug. 2017. The bout took the number two spot on the top pay-per-view buys list.

TMZ recently caught up to McGregor to gauge where his interests are in terms of fighting. “Mystic Mac” made it clear what he wants next:

“I think a true fight is what I want to do next. A real fight … MMA next.”