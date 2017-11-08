Conor McGregor Says Nate Diaz is The Only Fighter to Wobble Him

Conor McGregor says Nate Diaz is the only fight to rock him in a fight.

McGregor’s two bouts with Diaz are renowned by mixed martial arts fans and many are hoping for the rubber match. In the first fight, Diaz earned a second-round submission win. McGregor got his revenge in the rematch with a majority decision win.

During a recent appearance on RTE’s Late Late Show, McGregor said that throughout his career, he’s done a good job avoiding damage (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m 29 years of age and I have climbed to the very very top and not with relative ease. I’ve put in a lot of hard work. I’ve gone through strenuous camp, after camp after camp, but still compared to other people in the fight game I’m still relatively undamaged. I’ve never been dropped. I was wobbled once.”

“Notorious” then said Diaz is the only fighter to rattle him with a punch when they had their first match-up.

“In the Mayweather fight, it was fatigue. I wasn’t wobbled, I didn’t see stars once. The only time I was ever wobbled once in a contest was in the Diaz 1 fight. And that’s it, it’s the only heavy shot I’ve ever taken.”