Conor McGregor Sends Cryptic Message to Floyd Mayweather About ‘Fight Negotiations’

Conor McGregor sent a message to Floyd Mayweather on Sunday about 'fight negotiations' but it's unclear what he's referencing exactly

Conor McGregor seems to be putting to bed any hope of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather — at least for today.

On Sunday, McGregor released a somewhat cryptic message aimed at Mayweather while stating that the 50-0 retired boxer was out of fight negotiations and was staying put on the sidelines of the combat sports industry.

While Mayweather did retire after moving to 50-0 last August with his win over McGregor in a boxing match, he’s been teasing a potential return to action for months while recently dropping several videos that show him stepping inside a mixed martial arts cage.

As unlikely as it may seem that Mayweather would ever test the waters in the UFC, he continued to drop hints that it was a possibility.

Now it seems McGregor is shutting the door on that with his latest post while wishing Mayweather well in his retirement.

“I am happy for Floyd and his recent announcement that he is out of these current fight negotiations,” ~ Conor McGregor

“I am happy for Floyd and his recent announcement that he is out of these current fight negotiations,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “It is the reason I never [sought] the rematch in the first place. I was happy for him in retirement. My game is a very unforgiving one. It is not like other games.

“I understand completely him staying retired. I will now carry on in my negotiations and see where it goes. Have a great retirement Junior. Now come here and give your old man a hug for old times sake. I’m proud of you son. Yours truly, Senior.”

Of course, McGregor is the master of goading a response out of anybody he tags on social media so this could just be his way of making Mayweather decide if he’s serious about fighting again or just saying things to keep his name in the headlines.

UFC president Dana White has commented just recently that he might be open to a rematch so long as it took place in the Octagon. Even McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh commented that perhaps “something is forming” in regards to a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather in the UFC.

Now it’s just a matter of wait and see when Mayeather decides to respond — and he almost assuredly will — as this back and forth with McGregor continues six months after their boxing match ended.

Do you have interest in seeing Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather in the UFC? Let us know in the comments.