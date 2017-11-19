‘Conor McGregor is Turning into the New Kanye West’ [VIDEO]

Conor McGregor made headlines following his Bellator 187 shenanigans and earned some heavy criticism for his behavior on the night

While “The Notorious” posted an apology to one and all for the wild scenes inside Dublin’s 3Arena last week, some have gone as far as to question if his behavior resembles that of a controversial hip-hop artist.

On a recent episode of the BBC’s MMA Show with Nick Peet, the panel compared McGregor’s behavior to that of the 21-time Grammy Award winner and asked if he should have been “taken to jail” as a result of his unwarranted actions:

“This was a guy – a spectator out of the crowd – it doesn’t matter who he is. Let’s take away for a second that it’s Conor McGregor involved. This guy is a spectator from the crowd who has leapt into the cage, who has attacked a referee and attacked a fighter, who could say, as well.

“Then he gets dragged out, then he climbs in again, then he slaps an official. Listen, this has got nothing to do with how Bellator should come in treat him… For me, he should have been arrested on the spot and he should have been taken to jail.”