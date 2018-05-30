Conor McGregor’s Teammate: I’ll Fight 50 Cent

Conor McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward wouldn’t mind laying some leather on 50 Cent.

Bellator 200 has come and gone. Ward was featured on the preliminary portion of the card. The SBG Ireland bruiser went one-on-one with Martin Hudson. The action was held inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

Ward picked up a first-round TKO victory. He is now 2-0 under the Bellator banner. Both wins have been first-round finishes.

One man who was in attendance at Bellator 200 was rapper and businessman 50 Cent. It’s no secret that McGregor and 50 Cent have had their issues in the past. This isn’t lost on Ward.

In fact, Ward told reporters after his bout that he wouldn’t mind sharing the cage with 50 Cent, who has been teasing something MMA related (via MMAJunkie.com):

“50 Cent is running his mouth. He’s here tonight. He’s saying he’s a promoter. He’s saying he’s a fighter, he’ll fight Conor in the street. He’ll fight this, that. He’s more my stamp – 185. If he wants to come into Bellator, I’ll fight him. That’s it.”

50 Cent caused quite a stir when he posted an image of himself enjoying dinner with Bellator president Scott Coker. Many assumed that the rapper was looking to get into a sponsorship deal with Bellator, or perhaps even compete.

The rapper has had some back-and-forth barbs with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, but it’s nothing that most would deem serious. Chael Sonnen criticized 50 Cent for what he believes to be poor self-marketing. The rapper fired back by saying Sonnen is just trying to fit in.

Do you think 50 Cent will do anything serious involving MMA?