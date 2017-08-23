Conor McGregor Tells Floyd Mayweather ‘You Should Have Kept Your Mouth Shut’

Not many really thought it would actually happen when Conor McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather.

But after all this time. And all these press conferences. We are less than four days from the fight taking place.

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, will make his boxing debut on Saturday night vs. Mayweather from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“When it’s all said and done I’m going to feel a little bit sad. You should have kept your mouth shut and left me over where I was. This man is not on my level. He’s not a quarter of the man I am. Everyone is going to eat their words on Saturday,” McGregor said during a press conference Wednesday. “He’s a beaten man. He will not be able to take the ferociousness that I come with. I’m very confident. I have more skills in many areas and as a true martial artist, I can adapt to any situation.”

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes at the same time when he finished Eddie Alvarez last year for the lightweight belt. “Notorious” won the featherweight strap with a knockout of Jose Aldo, but was stripped of the title without ever defending it.

Asked about the toughness of MMA compared to boxing, McGregor didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve made it through shin bones that bounced off my cheekbone. That’s the game I come from,” he said. “They can say what they want, but I’ve come through a lot tougher than what any of these fighters he’s faced have gone through.”