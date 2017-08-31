Conor McGregor Thanks Fans Following Loss to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has released a statement following his “Money Fight” with Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was contested inside a boxing ring. Mayweather finished McGregor via 10th round TKO.

Many have praised the bout as it was more exciting and competitive than anticipated. Following his loss, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder offered a statement on Instagram:

“Just coming back around after a whirlwind couple of days. Thank you to all the fans for the support of the fight and the event! Without your support we as fighters are nothing so I thank you all! Thank you to my team of coaches and training partners!”

He went on to talk about the struggle of adapting to 12 rounds.

“I had an amazing team and it truly was an amazing and enjoyable camp, and honestly I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep, we could have built the engine for 12 full rounds under stress, and got the better result on the night. Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge in this camp. We started slowly getting to the 12 and decreasing the stress in the rounds the closer it got to 12.

Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. … Here is a toast of whiskey to everyone involved in this event and everyone who enjoyed it! Thank you to you all! Onto the next one!”